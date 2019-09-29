MPD officer continues recovery following crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer seriously hurt in a car crash is making strides toward recovery today. Officer Daniel Marlin was involved in a head-on crash on duty Tuesday night on Dauphin Island Parkway.

It was this crash just days ago that put Officer Daniel Marlin in intensive care. Sunday, his fiancee Brittany Gardner said she was looking forward to getting him out of the ICU.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy for him and he’s excited,” Gardner said. The best part is he can finally get visits from his three children, all too young to drop by intensive care.

“We’re just taking it day by day. We’re planning for when he comes home to get him wheelchair accessible and prepared for his physical therapy,” Gardner said. While he still has a long recovery ahead, Officer Marlin’s fiancee says she’s glad this wasn’t worse.

“It’s hard, it really is, I’m just glad he’s here with me. I’ve been here around the clock, 24/7,” Gardner said. Gardner says Officer Marlin is in relatively good spirits despite the recent hardship.

“Seeing him in this condition, it’s hard not having him there every day, and it’s hard not being around the kids all the time also,” Gardner said. Gardner says they’re also praying for the others involved in the crash.

The family has set up a fundraising page and they are planning events to help with current and future medical expenses. We’ve also reached out to MPD for more information on what happened in the crash and we’re waiting to hear back.