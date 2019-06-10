MPD offers reward for information that leads to arrest in West Mobile deadly shooting

UPDATE (4:30 P.M.)

Mobile Police are also asking for the public’s help identifying suspects wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of Samuel Wilson III.

Police say they are also wanted suspects in other vehicle burglaries.

If you know who these people are and where they are located, please call MPD at 251-208-7000. You can remain anonymous.

UPDATE (4:00 P.M.)

The Mobile Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any credible information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in last week’s deadly shooting in West Mobile. They ask if you have any surveillance video, to get in touch with them.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says there were potentially a number of handguns stolen in and around the area. He asks if you have had a break in the past month in the area, to reach out to police as well.

“It is important we take the individual off the street,” Chief Battiste says.

Mobile Police say they will release more information to us later this afternoon.

You can call Mobile Police at 251-208-7000.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

UPDATE 6/10/2019 11:45 A.M.

Mobile Police will hold a news conference to discuss this shooting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10. News 5 plans to stream the news conference live online.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man who was shot while interrupting a vehicle burglary on Spring Grove West Thursday has died.

At about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, police responded to a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III, was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Wilson died as a result of his injuries on Friday, June 7.

To help find the shooting suspect, police are asking neighbors and those living in adjacent neighborhoods to check their surveillance systems. Report to police anything captured during the time frame of the vehicle burglary that might be helpful in solving this crime by calling 251-208-7211.