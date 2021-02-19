MPD: Not ruling anything out in deaths of grandparents of local rapper

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says they are not ruling anything out in the investigation into the deaths of two people found burned inside a home in Happy Hill Wednesday evening.

Chief Battiste says they are waiting for the autopsy results to come back for the cause of death. Because of the fire and neighbors reporting hearing gunshots, police say they are treating it as a homicide scene. “That doesn’t mean it is an actual homicide, but it does mean we’re treating it as a homicide scene because there’s evidence that is potentially there and once we release that scene, we don’t get a chance to go back and do a do-over. Until we get something back from the autopsy indicating what the cause of death happens to be, whether it’s a gunshot wound, whether it’s through smoke because of the fire, we have to make sure we take every precaution to preserve every piece of evidence that may be available to us, should we end up working an active homicide investigation,” said Chief Battiste.

The fire happened Wednesday night around 6:30 on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Neighbors tell us they heard gunshots, and got onto the floor of their home. The neighbors right next door say they saw bullets flying over their heads.

Police do confirm they are investigating reports of shots fired around the same time of the fire in the same area.

Family members say the victims are Lelia and Tony Lewis, and are the grandparents of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. Their family believes there is foul play. According to family members, a neighbor saw a car pull up to the Lewis’ home and start shooting.

“Because of who he is, he’s a very high profile individual, certainly, in the world that he operates in, the rap world. There’s going to be people that’s going to claim to may have done something in this particular case just for street credibility, to promote themselves. Unfortunately, as a law enforcement agency, we can’t take that into a courtroom, should we have to go into a courtroom someday. We’re looking at that stuff, we’re hearing what people have to say. But, until we have cause of death, which would indicate a crime being committed. Until we have something that says that was an arson crime being committed, all we can do is hear the information put out there in the streets and preserve it as best we can, should we need to go back, conduct additional interviews,” explained Chief Battiste.

Battiste believes they will get autopsy results on Monday.