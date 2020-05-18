MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a homicide that happened on May 10, 2020, around 8:24 PM at the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road.
Mobile Police say officers arrived at the gas station parking lot in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old man, later to be identified as Ricky Kidd, and an unidentified 26-year-old man. Both men had wounds from gunshots and transferred to the hospital.
Mobile Police say Kidd died from his wounds, while the 26-year-old is expected to live.
The Mobile Police Department is asking for anyone with additional details that would help the investigation to please contact them at mobilepd.org/crimetip or call 251-208-7211. You will remain anonymous.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
- City of Robertsdale employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Traffic lights are now synchronized on Airport Boulevard
- MPD needs public’s help in solving homicide
- BIKER DAD: Riders rally in Colorado demanding the state reopen