MPD needs public’s help in solving homicide

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a homicide that happened on May 10, 2020, around 8:24 PM at the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road.

Mobile Police say officers arrived at the gas station parking lot in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old man, later to be identified as Ricky Kidd, and an unidentified 26-year-old man. Both men had wounds from gunshots and transferred to the hospital.

Mobile Police say Kidd died from his wounds, while the 26-year-old is expected to live.

The Mobile Police Department is asking for anyone with additional details that would help the investigation to please contact them at mobilepd.org/crimetip or call 251-208-7211. You will remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories