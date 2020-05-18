MPD needs public’s help in solving homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a homicide that happened on May 10, 2020, around 8:24 PM at the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road.

Mobile Police say officers arrived at the gas station parking lot in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old man, later to be identified as Ricky Kidd, and an unidentified 26-year-old man. Both men had wounds from gunshots and transferred to the hospital.

Mobile Police say Kidd died from his wounds, while the 26-year-old is expected to live.

The Mobile Police Department is asking for anyone with additional details that would help the investigation to please contact them at mobilepd.org/crimetip or call 251-208-7211. You will remain anonymous.

