MPD needs help in locating runaway teen

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is in search of 16-year-old runaway, Katrina Dawn Edwards, and they’re in need of your help.

Katrina has not been seen since January 16, 2020, when she left her residence without permission. MPD says she has a history of running away.

Katrina suffers from seizures and may be without her medication.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and has pink hair. If anyone has seen or known Katrina’s whereabouts, please call (251)208-7211.

