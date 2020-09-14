MPD: Need help locating missing Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Anthony Phillips, 28, was last seen on Dauphin Street near Sage Avenue last week by a family member. He is known to frequent the downtown area as well. He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
MPD asks that if anyone has seen Phillips to call them at 251-208-7211
