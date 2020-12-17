MPD need help finding missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing 31-year-old man last seen on December 5, 2020.

Police say Jordan Miguel Brito his apartment on Dickens Ferry Road twelve days ago around 6 p.m. and didn’t tell anyone where he was headed.

According to officers, Brito was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, dark-colored socks with a checkered pattern, and dark-colored slides.

Family members say Brito has done this before in the past, however, he was only gone for about a day.

Brito is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has “XII” tattoos on the inside of both biceps.

Anyone who has seen Brito or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES: