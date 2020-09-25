MPD: Nearly 500 vehicle thefts in the city, more than half were ‘preventable’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly 500 automobiles have been reported stolen throughout the city so far this year, that’s according to the Mobile Police Department. And police say, more than half could have been prevented.

Police say 57% of the vehicles were stolen because of opportunity. Police say if the car were spotted running, the suspects would jump in and drive off. Other instances – suspects would go around “pulling on door handles,” and find the keys inside the unlocked vehicle, then would drive off with the car. The Auto Theft Unit says these suspects are “opportunist criminals,” meaning they say an opportunity to commit a crime, and took advantage.

228 of the 496 vehicles stolen were taken because the driver left the keys in either the vehicle, or ignition. 56 were stolen after the vehicles were left running at places like gas stations, laundromats, and homes.

The Auto Theft Unit is now urging drivers to ‘stop creating this crime of opportunity.’ They encourage drivers to take these steps to reduce the number of auto thefts:

Remove keys from the ignition, close the windows and lock the vehicle doors.

Don’t leave vehicles running unattended and unlocked, even if it’s a quick errand.

And, do not keep a spare key in the vehicle such as in the glove box, as that’s where auto thieves tend to look first.

FULL RELEASE FROM MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

