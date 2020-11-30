MPD: Mother throws infant on floor to get him to stop screaming

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old woman was charged with willful abuse of a child after she told Mobile police she threw her infant on the floor to get him to stop screaming.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Mobile police responded to Summer Place Apartments, 557 Azalea Road, for an injured infant. The mother told the investigator she wanted the infant to stop screaming so she threw him from the bed to the floor near the closet. That was a distance of about 11.5 feet. The mother then called family members about the incident and the family members called the police. The infant was transported to the hospital. He sustained bruised lungs. The full extent of his injuries is pending further testing.

Mekel Moffatt, 21, was arrested.

