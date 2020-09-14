MPD: Mother charged with child abuse after infant falls off bed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is charged with child abuse after she brought her infant, who was covered in blood, to a fire station Friday.

On Friday, Sept. 11, at about 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and University Hospital in reference to an infant being brought to MFRD Station 14 covered in blood. The infant’s mother told officers that she placed her infant on her bed because she thought he was sleep and she took a bath. When the mother got out of the bath, the infant had fallen off the bed and hit his face. The mother said she found the infant face-down on a plastic bag. The mother ran to the fire station nearby with the infant. The mother said this was the third time the infant had fallen off the bed. After the last fall, DHR provided the mother with a Pack ‘n Play to stop this incident from occurring again. Officers saw the Pack ‘n Play in the mother’s bedroom full of clothes and other assorted items.

Amber Davis, 26, was arrested for possession of marijuana first degree and chemical endangerment child exposure. There are possible additional charges that Davis will face after the medical report is complete on the infant.

