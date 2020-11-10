MPD: Man’s earlobe bitten off during fight in Cathedral Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a suspect bit off part of a man’s ear during a fight in downtown Mobile.

Police say it happened Monday evening in Cathedral Square. It’s not clear what the two people were fighting about, but police say both the suspect and the victim had bite marks.

During the fight, police say the suspect “bit off the victim’s bottom half earlobe and spit it at him.”

According to police, the victim refused to press charges and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

