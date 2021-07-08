MPD: Man wanted for questioning in weekend homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Garden Motel Saturday night.

Mobile Police say officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, Garden Motel, in reference to an assault at 10:39 p.m. Upon arrival, police officers found a man with injuries to his head. The victim, Robert Imel, 52, was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently looking for Tomichael Tate, 44, for questioning.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.