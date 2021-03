MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide that happened at the Cookies-N-Cream Club Saturday.

30-year-old Robert Jamonte Abrams is wanted for questioning in the death of Manchella Allen. It happened on Saturday, February 27 at approximately 1:36 a.m. at the Cookies-N-Cream Club, 6673 Theodore Dawes Road.





Anyone with information on where Abrams can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.