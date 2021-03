Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Reginald Pryor who is accused of the shooting on Farnell Drive on Saturday was in court Tuesday, where new details of the case were revealed.

Reginald Pryor had his first appearance virtually in court today for bond. He is accused of four counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in relation to Saturday's Farnell Drive shooting. Judge Sprio Cheriogotis decided Pryor will be held without bond, until Monday where the hearing will be rest with Judge Moore. During court today, the 5-year-old boy was revealed to be Demarcus Austin, who they say remain in critical condition at USA. He was shot in the back of the head and his leg while sitting in the back passengers side of the car.