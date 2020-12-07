MPD: Man tries to break front door of police precinct

Richard Crowley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police didn’t have to travel far to arrest a man for criminal mischief.

Police said they arrested the man right outside the Second Precinct on Highway 90. Investigators said the man tried to break the front door early Sunday morning.

When officers confronted him, they said the suspect dropped a can of Vienna sausages and started yelling obscenities.

Richard Crowley, 51, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

