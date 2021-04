MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police are looking for information on an incident that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road.

Police say an officer responded to the Walmart at 2:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery where a man called the Walmart and demanded money or he’d blow up the store.

Police continue to investigate. If anyone has information about the incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.