MPD: Man suffers severe lacerations, broken fingers after attacked with bed frame

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was left with broken fingers and severe lacerations after attacked with a metal bed frame Wednesday night on Murrwood Court.

Police say at 9:49 p.m. police responded to two men that got into a dispute that turned physical. The suspect grabbed a metal bed frame and struck the victim numerous times causing injury, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital for broken fingers and severe lacerations to his head and arm say police.

