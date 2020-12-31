MPD: Man suffers severe lacerations, broken fingers after attacked with bed frame

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was left with broken fingers and severe lacerations after attacked with a metal bed frame Wednesday night on Murrwood Court.

Police say at 9:49 p.m. police responded to two men that got into a dispute that turned physical. The suspect grabbed a metal bed frame and struck the victim numerous times causing injury, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital for broken fingers and severe lacerations to his head and arm say police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories