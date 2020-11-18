MPD: Man steals trailer filled with St. Paul’s sporting equipment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen trailer filled with sporting equipment stolen from St. Paul’s Episcopal School.
On Tuesday, Mobile Police pulled over a vehicle connected to the theft near Moffett Road and I-65. Officers later found the stolen trailer in Wilmer.
Terry Kastorff, 43, was arrested and charged with theft.
LATEST POSTS:
- Tracking the Tropics: Iota dissipates, watching two other areas of development
- Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them
- Tractor-trailer full of beer overturns in Virginia
- White neighbor tells California family they’re ‘acting like Black people’
- Gov. Ivey: I will not shut down Alabama businesses