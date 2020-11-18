MPD: Man steals trailer filled with St. Paul’s sporting equipment

Terry Kastorff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen trailer filled with sporting equipment stolen from St. Paul’s Episcopal School.

On Tuesday, Mobile Police pulled over a vehicle connected to the theft near Moffett Road and I-65. Officers later found the stolen trailer in Wilmer.

Terry Kastorff, 43, was arrested and charged with theft.

