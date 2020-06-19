MPD: Man steals running car during medical emergency, returns it later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says 40-year-old Larry Osborne was arrested for theft charges after a car was stolen from Raven drive early Thursday morning.

According to MPD, a woman says they were loading the car outside to go to the emergency room because her mother was having a medical episode. The victim says the car was on and running at the time.

The woman told police that is when an unknown subject stole the car from the front of her house.

MPD says the subject later returned the vehicle to the home and officers took Osborne into custody.

