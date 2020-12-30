MPD: Man steals car from auto shop while his own vehicle undergoes repair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to police, a man was arrested after he stole a car from Credit America Auto Sales on Cottage Hill Road, while his car was still being repaired Tuesday evening.

Police say 20-year-old Damion Edney had previously purchased a vehicle from the shop and it was undergoing repairs. Since his vehicle wasn’t ready and he asked to receive a loaner vehicle. However, he was denied. So, he took a set of keys from the office and stole one of the other vehicles on the lot.

Officers spotted Edney and the vehicle at Downtowner Boulevard and Michael Boulevard. However, he refused to stop and drove back to Credit America Auto Sales, which is where he surrendered.

