MPD: Man steals car from auto shop while his own vehicle undergoes repair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to police, a man was arrested after he stole a car from Credit America Auto Sales on Cottage Hill Road, while his car was still being repaired Tuesday evening.
Police say 20-year-old Damion Edney had previously purchased a vehicle from the shop and it was undergoing repairs. Since his vehicle wasn’t ready and he asked to receive a loaner vehicle. However, he was denied. So, he took a set of keys from the office and stole one of the other vehicles on the lot.
Officers spotted Edney and the vehicle at Downtowner Boulevard and Michael Boulevard. However, he refused to stop and drove back to Credit America Auto Sales, which is where he surrendered.
LATEST STORIES:
- OCSO: Crestview man arrested for assaulting man with deadly weapon in Laurel Hill
- BIKER DAD: Hundreds of bikers flock to tiny Alabama town for “Last Ride of the Year” despite COVID-19 pandemic
- MPD: Armed man breaks into woman’s home, sexually assaults her when she returns on Christmas Day
- Thomasville Police in search of man wanted for murder
- Walmart responds to Missouri senator, says tweet mistakenly sent