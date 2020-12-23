MPD: Man standing in roadway on Halls Mill Road hit by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday night, a man was hit by a car while standing in the middle of the roadway on Halls Mill Road.
Officers arrived to the scene at 6:10 p.m. and saw that a man was severely injured from the accident.
The investigation found that the person was standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
