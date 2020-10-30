MPD: Man stabs woman multiple times with box cutter

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police reports a stabbing on Arlington Street Thursday night, saying a man grabbed a woman by her neck and repeatedly stabbed her.

At 11 PM, police arrived on scene of the stabbing and spoke to the victim. She said Reginald Brown stabbed her with a box cutter multiple times as she tried to leave the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say Brown was arrested and found with drugs in his possession.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories