MPD: Man stabs woman multiple times with box cutter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police reports a stabbing on Arlington Street Thursday night, saying a man grabbed a woman by her neck and repeatedly stabbed her.
At 11 PM, police arrived on scene of the stabbing and spoke to the victim. She said Reginald Brown stabbed her with a box cutter multiple times as she tried to leave the vehicle.
She was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Police say Brown was arrested and found with drugs in his possession.
