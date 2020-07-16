MPD: Man stabbed, transported to hospital

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Police say a man was stabbed and transported to the hospital early Thursday morning.

At 1:45 AM officers responded to the 1300 block of Duval Street and found the stab victim sitting on the floor with his girlfriend holding a rag to his head.

The victim says a man stabbed him in a field outside. Once the victim was loaded into the transport, police say the girlfriend ran inside the residence and refused to speak to officers on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. This is an ongoing investigation.

