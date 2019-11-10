MPD: Man stabbed to death, woman arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —
On Saturday, November 9, 2019 at approximately 8:55 p.m., police responded to the Eastwyck Apartments located at 551 Village Green Drive East in reference to the report of one stabbed. Upon arrival, Officers found an adult male deceased inside the apartment with what appeared to be stab wounds to his body. The female at the location was taken into custody. 50-year-old Youlanda Bell was arrested and charged with Murder. The victim is identified as 40-year-old Demarco Mitchell.MPD News Release
Bell was booked into Mobile Metro jail just before 1 am Sunday. It appears she has never been booked into Mobile Metro Jail before.