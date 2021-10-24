MPD: Man shot while driving on I-65 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say they are investigating after a man was shot while driving on I-65.

Police say the man was driving south on I-65 from Spring Hill Avenue when a car pulled up next to him, and the passenger fired shots into his vehicle, hitting him in the left hip. Police say the vehicle the shooter was inside was unknown to the victim. Police were notified about the shooting around 6:45 Sunday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be ok.

Police ask if you have any information to contact Mobile police.