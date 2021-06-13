MPD: Two shot at party, one dead, need public’s help to find more information

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are asking for help from the public after a 19-year-old man is shot to death at a party Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 4300 block of Dawes Road and found a man with gunshot wounds. 19-year-old Isaiah Dickerson died at the scene. Police also released what appears to be a security camera video.

“Detectives are asking for the identity of the group of nine people walking in the video. Detectives believe that these people will have good information about the incident,” read an MPD News release. Police say while they were investigating this incident, they were advised a 2nd person was shot. That person was taken to medical care and treated for what are described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

News release from MPD

On June 12, 2021, at 10:12 pm, the Mobile Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Dawes Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers discovered a large party was at the scene and found Isaiah Dickerson 07/22/2002 with apparent gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide Detectives responded to begin their investigation.

See the attached short video clip. Detectives are asking for the identity of the group of nine people walking in the video. Detectives believe that these people will have good information about the incident. If anyone can identify these people or have information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211 or tips can be given at www.mobilepd.org.‘

Minutes later MPD sent this update

While investigating this incident, detectives were notified that a second victim with a gunshot wound was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.