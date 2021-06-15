MPD: Man shot on University Blvd. during rush hour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday around 5:40 pm, officers responded to University Boulevard near Grelot Road for a report of one shot.

Investigators discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say he got out of his vehicle and shot at someone in another car, who returned fire.

This shooting was not random, according to the Mobile Police Department. It occurred on the road outside the Southern Oaks Apartments.

Police are asking for the public’s help with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (251) 208-7211.