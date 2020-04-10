MPD: Man shot in Maysville Community

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened around noon in the Maysville Community Friday.

Police say a man was shot on the 1100 block of Brussels Street. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

