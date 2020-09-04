MPD: Man shot in drive-by, passerby helps victim to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot in a drive-by Thursday as he was walking off of Dauphin Street, police say.
MPD say two men drove by in a dark-colored sedan and shot the victim. As he struggled down the street onto Emogene, a passerby stopped and helped him to the hospital.
11:03 PM is when the victim arrived to University Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
