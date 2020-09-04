MPD: Man shot in drive-by, passerby helps victim to hospital

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot in a drive-by Thursday as he was walking off of Dauphin Street, police say.

MPD say two men drove by in a dark-colored sedan and shot the victim. As he struggled down the street onto Emogene, a passerby stopped and helped him to the hospital.

11:03 PM is when the victim arrived to University Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories