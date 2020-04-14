MPD: Man shot at Texas Street and S. Jefferson Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot at Texas Street and S. Jefferson Street Monday night.

The condition of the man is unknown. He was transported to the hospital. No other details were given.

