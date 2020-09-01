MPD: Man shot at S&K Foodmart Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A woman was shot at a gas station on Springhill Avenue after she exchanged words with another woman during an argument.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at about 7:54 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Gas Station at 1275 Springhill Ave. in reference to one shot. Police say the victim, a woman, was found at a local hospital.