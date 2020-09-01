MPD: Man shot at S&K Foodmart Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot at S&K Foodmart on Michigan Avenue Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at about 12:45 p.m., police responded to S&K Foodmart at 1214 Michigan Avenue in reference to one shot. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man said another man pulled up, exited his vehicle and then shot him before fleeing the scene. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

