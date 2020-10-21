MPD: Man shot at near DIP, tire blowout causes crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was shot at near Dauphin Island Parkway and Delta Street where his tire blew out, causing him to hit another vehicle Tuesday.

The victim says he was at a stop sign when a vehicle pulled up behind him and began opening fire. The suspect continued shooting at him as he sped toward the interstate.

The victim continued on I-65 near Government Boulevard when his tire blew out and caused him to strike another vehicle, according to MPD.

After exiting the vehicle, the victim got into another car with an unidentified woman who transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived to the scene at 8:45 p.m. in reference to multiple shots fired but they were unable to locate anyone at this location.

LATEST STORIES: