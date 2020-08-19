MPD: Man shot after refusing to perform sexual favor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning at 1:30 after he refused to perform a sexual favor for someone that offered him a ride.
Officers arrived to the 90 block of South Sage Avenue due to reports of a shooting.
The victim stated he was walking from the Red Roof Inn, just past McDonalds, when a vehicle stopped and offered him a ride. He stated that he got into the vehicle and the person drove to a dark street and then asked him for a sexual favor but he refused.
The victim said when he attempted to exit the vehicle but the driver shot him and fled the scene before police arrived.
