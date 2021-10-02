MPD: Man shoots friend, one arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is charged with 2nd-degree assault after a shooting early Saturday morning. 31-year-old Cameron Wheeler was booked into jail early this morning and was released on bond after 10 am.

Police say they responded to the report of a shooting at the Hamptons at Pine Bend apartment complex off Montlimar Drive at 2 Saturday morning. Police say it appears the victim and Wheeler are friends who had been drinking. They shot at each other and one of them was hit in the abdomen.