MPD: Man shoots friend, one arrested

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is charged with 2nd-degree assault after a shooting early Saturday morning. 31-year-old Cameron Wheeler was booked into jail early this morning and was released on bond after 10 am.

Police say they responded to the report of a shooting at the Hamptons at Pine Bend apartment complex off Montlimar Drive at 2 Saturday morning. Police say it appears the victim and Wheeler are friends who had been drinking. They shot at each other and one of them was hit in the abdomen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories