MPD: Man shoots brother during argument about picking up trash

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man shot his brother after the two had an argument about picking up trash.

On Friday, Aug. 28, at about 9:43 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Ridgeway Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man said he got into an argument with his brother about picking up the trash, and the brother shot him. The brother fled the scene prior to police arrival. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories