MPD: Man shoots brother during argument about picking up trash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man shot his brother after the two had an argument about picking up trash.

On Friday, Aug. 28, at about 9:43 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Ridgeway Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man said he got into an argument with his brother about picking up the trash, and the brother shot him. The brother fled the scene prior to police arrival. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES