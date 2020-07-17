MPD: Man shoots two dogs, killing one, after his cats were attacked

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, July 15, at about 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of Foxland Drive in reference to dogs being shot.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim and he stated that there were two pit bulls in his backyard attacking his cats. The victim also said he shot both dogs, killing one of them. County Animal Control responded and took control of the animals.
