MPD: Man running away from police hit by car that left the scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released information on a hit and run where the victim was running away from officers attempting to take him into custody.

Police say officers were trying to take a man in custody Saturday evening in the 1400 block of Brooke Avenue when he broke free and started running. Police say he was running on Englewood when he was hit by a vehicle which then fled the scene east on Englewood.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

