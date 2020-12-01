MPD: Man pulls gun on store employees attempting to flee with candy hidden in his pants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, officers were dispatched to a robbery complaint where shots were fired at Sai Quickmart located at 2306 Airport Boulevard on Monday November 30th around 9:20pm.

According to police, the store clerk noticed a man attempting to conceal candy in his pants. The clerk activated the magnetic door lock, locking the suspect inside the store. Police say when the man noticed he was locked in, he pulled out a handgun and shot at the door’s glass. The glass did not break, so he turned his gun on the employees demanding he be let out.

Police say the suspect was able to leave the building through the attached liquor store.

