MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after losing control of his car and crashing into the Grand Slam Storage sign on Grelot Road Saturday morning, according to Mobile Police.

Police say 20-year-old Samuel Walker was pronounced dead on the scene of the 1:57 a.m. crash.

According to the report, when Walker tried to cross over to Hillcrest Road his vehicle overturned and struck the sign before coming to rest.