MPD: Man injured after person fires shotgun at his vehicle

Mobile County

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a person fired a shotgun at his vehicle.

Mobile police responded to Arlington Park Apartments, 7070 Grelot Road, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. The man said a person he knew approached him with a shotgun in the parking lot and fired several shots at his vehicle as he was trying to get away. One of the bullets struck the man, and he was transported to the hospital to be treated for a not life-threatening injury.

