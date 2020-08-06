MPD: Man in stolen truck impersonates police officer at bus station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested after impersonating a police officer in a stolen truck at a bus station.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, at about 11:15 p.m., Mobile police responded to Greyhound Bus Station, 2545 Government St., in reference to a suspicious man claiming he was the police.

When officers arrived, they determined the truck the man was driving was stolen. During an interview, the man confessed to taking the truck and said he always wanted to be a police officer.

The man had two realistic police badges, a leg holster, and a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun. James Oswalt, 70, was arrested. He was charged with first-degree theft of property and impersonating a peace officer.

