MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was struck in the face with a padlock by her boyfriend during a domestic altercation on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Police say its unit responded to Dauphin Street near St. Joseph Street and spoke to the victim. She claimed 39-year-old Dwayne Smith was the attacker.

Smith was located several blocks away from the scene and taken into custody.