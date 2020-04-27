MPD: Man from missing person case in 2011 arrested in Mobile

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from a missing person case back in 2011 now finds himself behind bars, MPD confirms.

Martin Hugh Sackler

Martin Hugh Sackler was reported missing about nine years ago from Gulfport, Mississippi. According to the Charley Project, his family’s last contact with him was on October 30, 2004.

In 2011, there was a confirmed report that he made a purchase in Mobile according to the Charley Project.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sackler on Saturday, April 25, 2020 for giving a false name to officers. He is currently under Mississippi safekeeping.

