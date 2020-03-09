MPD: Man found dead on South Broad St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says the dead body of a man was found on South Broad Street Monday morning at approximately 4:25 a.m.
The death is currently being listed as suspicious but there are no further details at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
