MPD: Man found dead on South Broad St.

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says the dead body of a man was found on South Broad Street Monday morning at approximately 4:25 a.m.

The death is currently being listed as suspicious but there are no further details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

