MPD: Man found cutting up light poles charged with theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with first degree theft after police found him cutting up power poles at an auto salvage store.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, at about 9:15 a.m., police responded to Ace Auto Salvage, 248 Fairway Ave., in reference to a suspicious call involving a theft. When officers arrived, the man was found standing near several light poles that were lying on the ground being cut up.

The man said he was cutting the light poles to scrap them for money. Michael Winston, 43, was arrested and charged.

