MPD: Man fleeing from police strikes Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was fleeing from Mobile Police struck a Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle during a police chase Sunday.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, at about 1:45 p.m., police responded to the Econo Lodge, 156 West Interstate 65 Service Road South, in reference to a man armed with a gun making threats to kill multiple people at the hotel.

An officer located the vehicle in the area of West I-65 Service Road S. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The man refused to stop. A pursuit ensued to Government Street and Bayou Street, where he struck a Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle driven by a district chief.

The man fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The victim in the Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers discovered a handgun and ecstasy inside the man’s vehicle. Maurice Lewis, 19, was arrested.

