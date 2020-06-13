MPD: Man fires shots into vehicle of baby’s mother with child, friends inside

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man fired rounds into the vehicle of his baby’s mother with her child and friends inside at Berkshire Arms Apartments Friday night.

Police say they responded to Berkshire Arms Apartments on Seabreeze Road North at approximately 7:30 PM.

According to the victim, her child’s father came to her residence unannounced. He approached the vehicle in which she was sitting in with her friends and child.

Soon after, a physical altercation began. She says he then grabbed a handgun and fired multiple shots toward her, the child, and her friends.

No injuries were reported. Police say two unoccupied vehicles were also struck.

LATEST STORIES: