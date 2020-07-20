MPD: Man exposed himself to woman at Mobile Lowe’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a woman at Lowe’s on Airport Boulevard. The woman tells police that Daryl Bell, 52 approached her with his pants down. She yelled for help, she says, and Bell ran off. Police began searching for the flasher, and that’s when they found Bell in the area.

He’s charged with indecent exposure and criminal trespass. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website, Bell has an extensive arrest record dating back to 2002 including dozens of charges.

