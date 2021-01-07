MPD: Man dead, another injured after shot at Pepper Tree Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police say a man is dead after he was shot at Pepper Tree Apartments Wednesday night and another is at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified 25-year-old Larry Roberts as the deceased victim. According to MPD, Roberts ran to Hounds Run Apartments after he was initially shot. However, due to the injuries sustained he died on Sperry Road.

Police arrived to the hospital at 9:30 p.m. where they found the other man shot.

This is an active homicide investigation. 

