MPD: Man cuts nine-year-old boy at Summertree Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested at Summertree Apartments after police say he cut a nine-year-old boy Wednesday night.

MPD says the incident happened at approximately 8:36 p.m. Police say 58-year-old Jeffery Watts became upset with the young boy playing near his apartment and confronted him with a knife.

According to MPD, the child suffered a small cut.

Watts was arrested and charged with assault.

